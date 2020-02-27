With near-freezing temperatures forecast for Thursday night, the Homeless Coalition will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold. The shelter, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. The American Red Cross will provide cots.

For more information, contact the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at 941-740-1929

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments