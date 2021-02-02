The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will be providing shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold tonight.
The National Weather Service is forecasting cold weather and breezy conditions, causing the temperatures to feel like they are in the upper 30s Tuesday night.
The shelter will be open to accept guests between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The American Red Cross will be supporting the shelter with cots.
For information, call 2-1-1. Charlotte County residents in Englewood, TTY users and other areas may dial 941-205-2161.
