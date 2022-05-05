PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is receiving more hits on the Realtor.com website than any other part of the nation.
That news even surprised people involved area real estate.
"Wow, I knew we were hot, but I didn't know how hot," said Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
According to Realtor.com, homes in the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area — which encompasses all of Charlotte County — received more look-ups and inquiries from people from out of the area than any other MSA in the country.
Some 90% of those searching online for primary or second homes checked out the Punta Gorda metro area.
Neuhofer said although it is difficult to pinpoint where most of the interest is coming from, one thing is certain.
"Driving down the road, we see a lot of California license plates," she said.
She said this was very unusual just a few years ago.
Traditionally, Charlotte County attracted people primarily from the Midwest, but the trend has shifted.
“They’re coming from all over the country. It used to be people coming to Punta Gorda were coming from the Midwest, like Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and the Northeast,” Punta Gorda–based real estate agent Karen Brown, of Michael Saunders & Co., told Realtor.com. “But what we have found is there are a lot of people relocating from California and Colorado. We’re seeing a lot more people moving here from the West.”
According to Realtor.com, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a mass real estate migration.
Many left cities and moved to the suburbs, while others relocated to new and often cheaper parts of the country, as remote work allowed buyers to live anywhere.
Neuhofer said Charlotte County still gives buyers "the biggest bang for the buck," especially compared to other communities in the region.
In Naples, for instance, the $825,000 median home list price is nearly double what Punta Gorda buyers are paying, according to Realtor.com.
Not surprised that Punta Gorda was No. 1 on the list is Jaha Cummings, a real estate broker and Punta Gorda city councilman whose family has lived in Punta Gorda for generations.
"Our property taxes are lower, we have a great quality of life, quality services are offered, and we have great amenities," Cummings said. "Tourism dollars saved each household in Charlotte County and Punta Gorda $875 in property taxes."
Cummings predicted the trend will continue.
"In 2019, we hit our record numbers, then tourism grew 0.4% higher in 2020, and in 2021 the first half alone was one-half higher than in 2019."
He attributed this to the fact that people could enjoy the outdoors and not be shut in due to the cold.
Cummings moved away from the area when he was younger but eventually came back.
"I realized this is the most idyllic part of the U.S.," Cummings said.
Another reason for the allure of Charlotte County is its abundance of parks and green spaces, he added.
“The pandemic led many Americans to revisit priorities, preferences, and timelines,” said George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com. “Worries over health, financial pressures, lifestyle, and well-being were channeled into finding a home in a location which offered ample access to the outdoors, better quality of life, and increasingly important, affordable housing.”
