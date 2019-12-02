PUNTA GORDA — Despite lingering fears of red tide in our waters, Charlotte County tourism had its best year ever in 2019.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau announced this week that tourist development tax revenues for the fiscal year 2018-2019 totaled $4,336,758, a 5.1% increase from the previous fiscal year, according to a press release.
Tourism officials said this was the most revenue Charlotte County has collected since the bureau's inception in 1997.
“We are pleased with another record-breaking year of tourist development tax collections," said Wendie Vestfall, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. "Increased service from Allegiant Air, vibrant events and natural amenities make Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach an attractive vacation, meetings, and events destination. The success of our marketing efforts coupled with tourism industry partnerships reflect in the fiscal year’s revenue.”
Events like the Snowbird Classic baseball tournament, Waterfest and the Florida International Air Show also drove visitation this year, according to bureau spokesperson Jennifer Huber.
Charlotte County levies a 5% tourist development tax on accommodation stays of six month or less, according to a press release. This essentially means 5 cents of every dollar spent on hotel stays goes to the county. Three of those cents are spent on "tourism promotion and marketing support," while the other 2 cents are used to pay down the debt service on the bond for recent renovations at Charlotte Sports Park, the release stated.
The announcement is just the latest good news for Charlotte's tourism marketing efforts.
Last month, the bureau took home the Henry Award for creativity in public relations from the 2019 Flagler Awards, which are basically the Oscars for Florida's tourism marketing industry.
The bureau received the award for its post-red tide campaign, “Are You Beach Ready?” paid for with a $77,500 Visit Florida grant.
The campaign, which told potential visitors it was safe to come back to the beaches following 2018's red tide scare, was apparently a big success: The area collected over $1 million in tourist development tax in March 2019 alone, a 5% increase from the previous March and the first million-dollar month in the bureau’s history.
A press release from the bureau notes its focus is developing "soft adventure," an industry buzzword for low-risk activities that require little or no experience, like kayaking, cycling and wilderness tours.
Ecotourism is "a low-impact industry enabling the county to preserve the invaluable natural resources that contribute to its ecological health, distinguish the area and draw visitors," the release stated.
Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed to this report
Email: garry.overbey@yoursun.com
