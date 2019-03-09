Trash trucks should be getting quieter and cleaner in the coming months.
Waste Management announced on March 8 it will be gradually replacing its noisier diesel fleet in Charlotte County with new vehicles running on compressed natural gas.
Waste Management has run the county’s trash and recycling collection since 1984, except in the city of Punta Gorda, where it only runs recycling. It is currently negotiating a new three-year contract with the county. Commissioners earlier in the year rejected the company’s bid that could have increased household trash bills by about $115 annually.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who attended a truck unveiling, said county staff are still working on a compromise with the company.
Waste Management operates in most of North America including Canada. The company is working on converting 7,000 trucks across North America to natural gas as part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Dawn McCormick, director of community affairs for the company. The company was aiming for 2020, but reached its goal early, in 2014, of reducing emissions by 15 percent, she said.
The project will cost the company $27 million in Charlotte County to build a permanent fueling station and to gradually replace trucks.
Compressed natural gas and natural gas in general is considered cleaner in that it releases less of several greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and particulates, according to a natural gas industry website. Compared to using diesel, the company expects to release 14 fewer tons of greenhouse gases per year per truck, McCormick said.
“Residents are going to benefit from reduced emissions and also, reductions in nitrous oxide,” said District Manager Todd Peres.
The mining of natural gas through shale deposits can offset the greenhouse gas advantage somewhat, according to “Atmospheric Impacts of the Oil and Gas Industry.”
The company expects to see cost savings in the future by using these trucks, McCormick said.
Company staff explained to visitors how natural gas is not any more hazardous than diesel, and in some ways safer, because it is lighter than air. When released, it quickly rises.
The new trucks have numerous safeguards to protect against pressure build up of the truck fuel.
