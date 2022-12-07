Hurricane Ian Manasota Key

Mobile homes on Manasota Key in Charlotte County took a pounding from Hurricane Ian’s winds and rain Sept. 28.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County's Community Development Department is urging resident to be cautious when hiring home repair organizations, according to a news release.

"Finding reputable contractors and suppliers is crucial to restoring our community from the damages of Hurricane Ian and Charlotte County wants to make sure people are getting the resources they need," the release stated.


