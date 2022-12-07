PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County's Community Development Department is urging resident to be cautious when hiring home repair organizations, according to a news release.
"Finding reputable contractors and suppliers is crucial to restoring our community from the damages of Hurricane Ian and Charlotte County wants to make sure people are getting the resources they need," the release stated.
It noted many organizations in the area are helpful - and welcomed, but not all.
"Most contractors and nonprofit organizations are legitimate and know the necessary steps to rehabilitating your home or business after a natural disaster, but there are some organizations that do not have the knowledge and experience in the building permit process," the news release stated.
When hiring a contractor, verify their license, insurance and registration with the county.
"If you are using a nonprofit organization, make sure they are using contractors that are registered with the county as well as obtaining building permits to ensure the construction materials have a Florida product approval and proper inspections," the release stated.
For questions about the permitting process for contractors and nonprofit organizations, call the Community Development Department at 941-743-1201.
"While getting discounted labor and materials may be welcome for those in desperate need, the pain of having to tear out or redo work may be compounded if that new work lacked proper permitting, inspections and contained substandard materials not approved by the state of Florida," the news release stated.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
