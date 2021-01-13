It was 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when Charlotte County announced just a handful of vaccine appointments were available, somehow unfilled from the 800 previously scheduled.
When the website, www.coadfl.org, activated the registration at 9 a.m. as announced, an estimated 45,000 users hit the system almost at once. It caused the system to issue error messages, but at some point, the website told everyone the slots were gone.
County officials have said they believe the county will receive at least notice of a full allotment of vaccines this week. At press time, there was no notice, however.
Sarasota County had advised its residents there would be no vaccines this week, and then the state came through with 1,000 vaccines that were quickly taken.
Charlotte County is also waiting to hear if the state will start allocating vaccine based on the proportion of elderly in each county rather than the general population. That would benefit Charlotte as one of the oldest counties in the nation. There are an estimated 73,000 people over 64 here.
At a commission meeting Tuesday, Health Chief Joe Pepe said the county will start a protocol of administering vaccines the same week that they arrive. This way, Pepe said, the state or federal government cannot accuse the county of hoarding vaccines. The county wants to be able to say they have zero vaccine, he said, if that is what is required to get more.
Supply has been the real bottleneck, Pepe said, not the website or the county's staffing of vaccine sites.
The county is also hoping the state will provide a central registration system by phone and online.
"Hopefully in the near future we will have a more robust reservation and callback system in place," he said in an email.
For those lucky people who are worrying about their second dose, the county will call them about scheduling the second dose. Many received a card with a date on it marking 28 days, which is the minimum amount of time that must pass for anyone receiving the Moderna vaccine. The maximum amount of time that people can wait for the second dose is currently under debate by experts. Federal officials this week changed course and told states to release the supply now that was held back for the second dose. Their reason was they believed manufacturers could provide enough supply. Rollout has been slower than predicted.
Pepe has said he wants other medical partners to participate, including clinics and doctors' offices. But many report they are not getting any either. Millennium Clinic, which handles a half-million patients in Florida, issued a text message to patients Wednesday saying they have no vaccine. They had said previously that they were prepared to administer vaccines to their patients, when a supply arrives. CVS and Walgreens are tied up vaccinating in nursing homes. Publix is working only in northern Florida at this time.
To receive notice of any vaccine availability in Charlotte County, the county's Department of Emergency Management is telling citizens to send a text to a six-digit phone number, 888-777. The text should read CharCoCares with no spaces.
