Charlotte County's tourism marketing efforts received global recognition this week.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau was honored with two Adrian Awards, "the largest and most prestigious global tourism marketing competition by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International," according to a press release from Aqua Marketing & Communications.
The bureau's brand campaign, “Outsiders Welcome,” earned a bronze award, and its visitor guide took home a silver award, from among more than 1,100 submissions, according to the release.
"The two promotional projects were judged by experts in the hospitality, travel, tourism and media industries, and showcased extraordinary success achieving their key marketing objectives to drive awareness for the destination," the release stated.
Aqua Marketing, a St. Petersburg-based destination marketing firm, created both the campaign and the visitor guide.
"Outsiders Welcome," according to the release, "promotes differentiating factors of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach from competing Florida destinations, and emphasized the area’s wealth of extraordinary outside activities and gorgeous natural settings."
The campaign's tagline is, "Our Best Side is Outside."
The visitor guide, dubbed "Adventure Journal," "was curated to inspire potential visitors to learn more about the destination and envision their ultimate vacation on Florida’s coveted Gulf Coast."
“Our team is thrilled to be named among the top innovative tourism brands and destinations in the nation,” said bureau director Wendie Vestfall. “We are extremely proud of our destination and feel privileged to have the support of our dedicated industry partners to share the experiential story of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach.”
Despite lingering concern over red tide, Charlotte tourist tax revenues hit a peak in 2018-2019 — $4.3 million, a 5.1% increase from the previous fiscal year. This is the most the bureau has collected since it was founded in 1997.
In November, the bureau's post-red tide campaign won a Florida tourism marketing award.
