A plan for a high-rise, dense development is up for debate at a public hearing with Charlotte County commissioners at 2 p.m. today at 18500 Murdock Circle.
The county has been working for more than a year on new zoning called mixed use to encourage higher density development in certain parts of the county. Charlotte County has been resistant to high-rise development, seeking to avoid towering structures seen in neighboring Fort Myers and Sarasota.
Commissioners asked staff to develop new zoning that would be would help the county address certain problems. One of those problems is lack of workforce rental housing. Another is neighborhoods that developers are avoiding where buildings are deteriorating.
Where could this kind of zoning happen if the new ordinance is approved?
The proposed new zoning laws would be restricted to certain areas of the county, and still would require commission votes to change the zoning after each proposal. The county already has several redevelopment areas where it has identified a need for economic growth. Not all of these zones would be available for the new mixed-use zoning, because they are already covered by detailed development plans. That includes Murdock Village and parts of Charlotte Harbor.
The new law would allow mixed-use zoning consideration in the county's Developments of Regional Impact or DRIs. The state at one time allowed communities to create DRIs, although new DRIs are not an option. Existing DRIs in Charlotte County include Sandhill, Murdock, Babcock and Heritage Landing in South County.
Also on the list for possible mixed-use zoning are so-called Emerging Neighborhoods and Revitalizing Neighborhoods. That includes land east of Kings Highway and west of Interstate 75, land along I-75 in South County, and land east of Gasparilla Road near State Road 776 in West County.
How high can you go?
The proposed rules start with a base building height of 60 feet, but can rise as high as 100 to 200 feet depending on the zone and also, how many contributions the developer makes toward the county's needs. For example, in the largest type zone called Regional Mixed Use, which start out at 50 acres, the developer gets bonus height for affordable housing units, a retail-wrapped parking garage, residential over parking, and environmental sustainability efforts.
Developers would also get higher density options if they do things like build affordable housing, offer recreational space to the public, create systems to treat and reuse water within buildings. Higher density means more units of housing or more square feet of commercial space per acre. One thing the county is hoping developers will do is buy up large swaths of the tiny lots created by General Development Corporation in the 1960s, and develop that land with a mixed-use plan.
