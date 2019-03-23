The Charlotte Warriors Junior Varsity Cheerleading squad waited eagerly in the hallway of Punta Gorda City Hall Wednesday morning.
The day — March 20, 2019 — would be proclaimed “Charlotte Warriors JV Cheerleading Squad Day” by Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke.
The team, coaches and some parents were wearing matching black long-sleeved shirts that read, “you can’t stunt with us.”
The Warriors received the proclamation as a result of the outcome of their season. In October of last year, the team won first place out of 60 teams that performed at Hertz Arena. They also had the highest choreography score.
In November, the squad placed first at the regional competition in Orlando, and received a partial bid into the Global competition.
The team raised money to cover the cost of their trip to the Nationals competition in December, and took second place in the nation.
At Globals, which took place in January, the team won second place.
“It is an amazing feeling,” said Assistant Coach Jen Hulling, “It’s the biggest accomplishment yet for the city of Punta Gorda.”
Hulling said this season has ended. Come Aug. 1, the girls are ready to do it all over again.
