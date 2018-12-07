The Charlotte Warriors Cheerleading Team went up against teams from around the country on Tuesday, bringing home two National Titles.
The teams competed at ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando. The Charlotte Warriors Pee Wee team (ages 8-10) brought home 4th place in the nation out of the 12 teams competing, and the junior varsity team (ages 12-13) took home 2nd, out of the 18 teams competing.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said president of the Charlotte Warriors, Jerry Lewis. “The stress of competing at that level at ESPN world of sports is incredible. It shows their dedication,” he added.
Both teams are now qualified to compete at the global level at the YCADA Globals in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which is scheduled for Jan. 18-20, 2019.
Due to the costs of sending the team, the Charlotte Warriors Board of Directors have focused their efforts on trying to send the junior varsity team. The cost to send them is $15,000.
Lewis said their general fund has largely been depleting getting the two teams to the national competition. The board of directors are currently working on putting together fundraisers, and are also hoping to receive community sponsors and donations.
If you are interested in sponsoring or donating to the Charlotte Warriors to send them to Globals, you can send a check to: Charlotte Warriors, 6895 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
“I believe they are going to do well at the global competition,” Lewis said. “These are a group of girls that want to be role models for younger women. They want to use this as a launching pad to become more for their younger sisters and girls in the community. We hope the community is going to get behind them,” he added.
