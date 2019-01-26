In less than 3 minutes against a fast-paced medley of modern Top-40 hits, the Charlotte Warriors cheerleading team jumped, kicked and tumbled their way to second place in a world competition.

The Pop Warner cheerleading squad traveled to Atlantic City, N.J., last weekend to compete in the division 14, level 1 category of the Youth Cheer & Dance Alliance Globals competition, where the team placed second.

The members of the Warriors cheerleading team include: Hayleigh Branch, Ava Carr, Arianna Centanne, Kiala Coop, Kendyl Duggins, Krista Domalesk, Addyson Foster, Haley Huling, Layla Kearns, Emma Keefe, Kennedy Levesque, Leah Massey, Brenna Mills, Chloe Mills, Adrielle Newberry, Trinity Parsons, Diamond Pullen, Abby Robinson, Alyssa Scarsella, Kyla Qualls, Mykenah Sylver, Kylie Vasquez and Keira Vasquez.

The team of 23 girls, aged 11 to 13, started practicing in August three times a week. They won the local competition in October, the regional competition in November and placed second at the national competition in December.

“The team who went against us in Nationals actually went up against us in Globals,” said Deann Zaharuk, the team’s head coach. “We were definitely out for revenge.”

The Connecticut-based New Britain Raiders, who defeated the Warriors in Nationals, beat them also in the global competition “by a hair,” Zaharuk said.

The Warriors competed against teams from all over in this competition, including large cities.

“And here comes little Punta Gorda, and they didn’t know who we were, but now they do,” said Joe Angelini, the president of the Charlotte Warriors. “Who would’ve thought.”



"These girls, they've been working hard for five months," Angelini said. "They were out there when it was raining, cold and they didn't miss a beat." Out there training with them was Zaharuk, along with assistant coaches Jennifer Huling, Megan Gomes Tuck, Lauren DeGaeta, Ashley Bacon, Ashley Parker and Jessica Sylver. The girls raised a majority of the money to get to the competitions through car washes, a GoFundMe campaign and standing in front of Walmart with buckets, explaining their cause. "Without (the community), I don't know how we would've done it," Zaharuk said. The team raised around $15,000. "People didn't just give it to them, they worked hard for it," Angelini said. And this isn't the last time Zaharuk thinks the Warriors are going to attend the global competition. "A lot of eighth graders are moving on (to the high school teams)," she said, but they also have a PeeWee team that is moving up, and placed fourth at the national competition. "I definitely think we can go again," Zaharuk said.