Debris

Debris collected in Charlotte County is taken to three sites, including at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Charlotte County's debris contactor collected its 4 millionth cubic yard of debris on Saturday, marking another milestone in the recovery from Hurricane Ian.

"AshBritt has delivered more than 82,000 loads containing more than 4 million cubic yards of debris to three county staging sites since collection began Oct. 7," stated a county news release.


