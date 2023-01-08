featured topical Charlotte's debris collection surpasses 4 million cubic yards Staff Report Jan 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Debris collected in Charlotte County is taken to three sites, including at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charlotte County's debris contactor collected its 4 millionth cubic yard of debris on Saturday, marking another milestone in the recovery from Hurricane Ian."AshBritt has delivered more than 82,000 loads containing more than 4 million cubic yards of debris to three county staging sites since collection began Oct. 7," stated a county news release.The county estimates it will collect up to 4.5 million cubic yards of debris by March. The deadline to place debris for collection was Dec. 31.A dashboard with a heat map of where debris has been collected can be viewed at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris.Charlotte currently has three locations where debris can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday:• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Englewood• Mini-transfer facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte• Mini-transfer facility, 7070 Environmental Way, EnglewoodIn Sarasota County, collection efforts are nearing completion, with more than 3.3 million cubic yards gathered as of late December, according to the county's website.Brian Usher, director of Sarasota County Solid Waste, said the volume of debris left by Hurricane Ian was more than 10 times that generated by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Englewood man dies after injuries from multi-car crash Massage worker charged with soliciting customer Cops: Man exposed himself on Greyhound bus UPDATE: Shooting reported in Punta Gorda; Baker Center on lockdown Punta Gorda man faces multiple DUI charges following Venice crash
