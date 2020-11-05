Charlotte County may be a smaller county, but its status in the state Legislature just jumped as Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, has been appointed majority leader in the Florida state house.
The new House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, announced Wednesday that he was elevating Grant from Majority Whip to Majority Leader. Grant replaces Rep. Dane Eagle, R-Cape Coral, who is now executive director of the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity.
“@RepMikeGrant’s experienced leadership and business acumen will help to guide decisions and shape policy in the Florida House,” Sprowls tweeted. “As the owner of a successful company, he knows first-hand how decisions we make here impact small businesses in Florida.”
Grant has served as majority whip for the past two years. That was a job to ensure discipline in the party in terms of working as a team.
Grant just won a third two-year term for Legislative District 75, easily beating a Democratic challenger.
Grant is also president of Ambitrans medical transport.
He told the Sun election night that he is happy to have more Republicans in the house following the election. It will make passing legislation easier, he said.
The session promises to be complex, with a new committee added called Pandemics and Public Emergencies to deal with the current crisis and those to come.
As the 2020 national census concludes, the Legislature will plan for redistricting, Sprowls said.
Grant was originally from eastern Massachusetts, but has been in Southwest Florida for 35 years. He served as representative for an earlier district that included only part of Charlotte County before the districts were redrawn.
“I have selected the men and women of the House’s 2020-2022 Leadership Team because they are the individuals on whose judgement, talent and character I will be relying as we navigate the challenges of the next two years,” Sprowls said in a communication to the house.
