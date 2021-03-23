A divided commission voted 3-2 Tuesday to dramatically increase impact fees on new construction in Charlotte County — but not really.
Three commissioners agreed to ratchet up fees to the maximum for all capital project categories from roads to fire stations to parks. But they promised to lower those fees on May 11, before the end of the 90-day delay when fees take effect.
The real goal for at least some of the commissioners was a figure of about $6,200 as a new impact fee for a single-family home. That's 41% up from the current $4,409. The current vote, however, puts the single-family home fee at $9,789, a 122% increase.
Fees on 40 other types of construction, such as banks, retail or office space, would go up at different rates.
Impact fees are Florida's way of funding service increases as population increases in a state with no income tax.
Charlotte County's up-then-down fees is intended to outsmart one of the state legislature's many proposed laws restraining local government. In this case, legislators have proposed several schemes to restrain local impact fee increases, including one with a 3% limit and one with a 50% limit. Commissioners were trying to beat the clock on legislation taking effect on July 1 — but a new version of the law makes it retroactive to Jan. 1.
"They could vote on something in Tallahassee, and none of this has any effect," said Commissioner Chris Constance. "It all goes away."
Commissioners Constance, Joe Tiseo and Stephen R. Deutsch voted in favor of raising all fees to the maximum allowed according to a commissioned study. Currently, fees are at 51% of the maximum. Commissioners Ken Doherty and Bill Truex voted against it.
Constance and Tiseo advised their reluctant colleagues to think of the law as a way to assert home rule against state intervention.
If you can't trust Tallahassee, "Trust your colleagues that they're going to do the right thing," said Constance.
But Doherty said given the current turmoil in the building industry, he can only justify an increase of $300 for a single-family home. He also said he believes impact fees force new residents to pay for old problems, such as lack of sewer lines in Charlotte County.
Truex, who owns a home building company, said he does not believe in impact fees. He noted that increasing fees could cost a moderate-sized new day care building $65,000 in fees.
Deutsch noted that most residents already living here favor increasing impact fees, because they get new capital improvements at no cost to them.
Those at the hearing, however, all opposed the increase.
David Smith said the impact fee affects his decision to build a small home for his elderly mother. As a former police officer and fire captain, he respects the goal of raising funds for police and fire, but he suspects the money won't go to those categories.
The cost increases in building supplies have already put him over the top with the home for his mother. Roof truss expenses started at $5,000, for example, but now are at $12,000, he said.
"I would like you to consider not doing this, because of all that's going on in the country today," he said.
A local builder, Brian Brunderman, said he is turning down full price contracts now due to rapid supply price escalations. Price escalations are blamed on pandemic manufacturing shutdowns as well as sudden demand for new housing, particularly in Florida.
Even more than the price escalation, however, Brunderman said, he objects to giving more money to the government.
"In my 50 years as a resident of this county, I have witnessed this county literally squander millions of taxpayer dollars on foolish and wasteful spending," he said, citing the $128 million purchase of Murdock Village land for private development, or building a public courthouse on waterfront property.
Most new construction is on lots that already have roads, police and fire, he said.
"I do not see the huge impact that you're claiming exists," he said.
Commissioners later countered his arguments, saying they have to accept decisions made by previous boards. They have also spoken of the need for new road work, and their fear that roads will become choked with traffic once the influx of new residents arrives.
