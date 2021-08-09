Charlotte's school resource officers wearing body cameras

Charlotte County Sheriff's school resource officers have received the first round of body-worn cameras for the county.
With school starting Tuesday, CCSO representatives announced that all 25 members of their Juvenile Unit will be equipped with Axon BWCs.
"Body-worn cameras have finally become a reality for Charlotte County," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. "After more than a year of research and training, our rollout begins with our school resource deputies and will continue until all our uniformed deputies are issued a BWC."
Those 25 members to receive BWCs include 20 school resource deputies, two corporals, two sergeants, and the lieutenant.
Prior to this rollout, those deputies were extensively trained on the equipment, as well as the policies and procedures involved in their use.
"These cameras will not only help bring transparency and continue to build trust with our community but will also protect our staff," Prummell said. "The evidence garnered will help build stronger cases for the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute, with the end goal of keeping our citizens and visitors safe.”
With Axon's technology, CCSO representatives said it will be "easier than ever to collect and manage evidence submitted by the community."
With Axon Citizen, deputies will be able to invite individual witnesses — or the entire community — to submit photos and videos of an incident directly to the agency.
Axon's technology network includes more than 397,800 licensed users domestically and thousands worldwide.
Locally, neighboring agencies such as the North Port Police Department and the Punta Gorda Police Department have Axon BWCs in use.
The CCSO said all personnel should be fully equipped with the cameras by the end of 2021.
