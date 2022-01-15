MURDOCK — Enforcing residency rules for election candidates could be a Charlotte County Charter Review Commission responsibility, some commission members suggested Wednesday.
The 18-member commission, appointed by the Charlotte County Commission, has been meeting regularly since May as part of its mission to determine if the county charter needs revisions.
Created in 1988, the county’s charter says it must be reviewed every six years. One suggestion for charter revision is to make that every 10 years. Members of the public are invited to speak at commission and sub-committee meetings, which will continue into the spring.
The final report becomes a ballot vote at a future election.
Two residents spoke at the beginning of the meeting.
Leonard Guckenheimer argued in favor of getting rid of at-large elections for commissioners and requiring candidates to win with votes from their district only. The county is getting too large for five commissioners to meet the needs of each district, which will soon each represent 50,000 people, he said.
Resident David Kesselring argued in favor of term limits and an elected county administrator and county attorney.
“Both of them have already demonstrated they have too much power,” Kesselring said of County Administrator Hector Flores and County Attorney Janette Knowlton.
Commission member Bill Schafer introduced the issue of enforcing the rules of the local charter.
In his sub-committee report, however, he said also he disagreed with his committee members on their main recommendation. That recommendation was to ask commissioners to address problems with local property taxes not based on property value. These are called non-ad valorem taxes and are part of the Municipal Services Benefit Unit system, practiced extensively in the county. With MSBU’s, each neighborhood pays for its own road and infrastructure projects.
“The lowering of MSBU charges would be catastrophic for the county,” Schafer said.
Fellow subcommittee member Patricia Aho said the committee wants just for county commissioners to address the problem of property owners being hit with high taxes they did not realize they would have to pay.
As for enforcing charter regulations, commission members debated what avenues should be available. One charter regulation states that any candidate for office locally must have lived in their district for at least six months prior to the election.
As an example of a recent violation of this rule, in 2020, Martin Dorio ran for a seat on the airport commission, effectively closing the primary to non-Republican voters. He did this even though he appeared to live in Englewood, a few miles into Sarasota County.
County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Roger Eaton at an earlier meeting asked the charter commission to address this problem that has afflicted other parts of the state as well. The problem is referred to as “ghost candidates,” used to siphon votes from another candidate, or close primaries.
Schafer wanted to know why the county can’t file suit through its county attorney.
The county attorney represents county commissioners, said the charter commission’s lawyer Rob Berntsson, a former county attorney himself. To go after another candidate could be seen as a conflict of interest, he said.
What about making the Charter Commission a permanent board that could take on enforcement, with its own lawyer, others asked?
“It’s not our responsibility,” commission member Cyril Schrage said.
“Is this something we need to bring to the state?” commission member Donna Barrett said. “We may be sued, because we stopped somebody from running for office.”
“That’s a risk,” Berntsson said. “The charter is not a vehicle to create criminal prosecution.”
Other charter commissioners in other counties do continue operating in between charter revision periods, said commission member Theresa Murtha.
The charter language can include enforcement mechanisms, Berntsson said. Or, it can operate as a guideline, such as requiring that meeting agendas be posted seven days in advance.
The commission will continue its debate on what to propose for charter revisions on Feb. 9 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
