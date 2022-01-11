MURDOCK — Charlotte County’s Economic Development Office should be under the control of the county administrator instead of County Commission, the county attorney told the Charter Review Commission.
Three charter review subcommittees and a main commission of 15 appointed residents have been meeting since April for the six-year charter review process.
The next meeting of its main commission is 3 p.m., Jan. 12, 18500 Murdock Circle, to work on proposed changes to the county charter.
They must submit a final report to county commissioners by July.
The County Commission cannot overrule the report from the charter commission. Voters decide whether to adopt any recommendations into the charter.
Charlotte County adopted a charter for the first time in 1988 to have more control, rather than default to all rules set by the state.
Not all counties have a charter — and Charlotte County is the largest Florida county with only one municipality that holds only 10% of the population. That means — in Charlotte County — the county has the most jurisdiction in situations.
So far, the subcommittees and main commission have been interviewing appointed and elected officials along with leaders of community agencies — such as chambers of commerce.
There has been a discussion of establishing term limits for elected officials. Some people suggested 12 years might be a good limit for county commissioners — one which two commissioners have already reached.
There was no interest in making the county’s main administrator elected as opposed to appointed by commissioners.
“You are either a politician or a public servant,” Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb said. “I am a dedicated public servant — I could never go out and run for office. This is what I am good at and you will find this same quality across all administrators — we are not politicians. If elected, you would not have that quality of person. You would have a politician first and not a public servant first.”
County staff said elected commissioners mostly abide by the non-interference rule added to the charter six years ago. It bars them from interfering with day-to-day operation of the county.
“The Board of County Commissioners are very good about not calling me,” Community Development Director Ben Bailey said, joking. “Commissioners may call me with questions, but are good about not directing me to do things.”
“There are lots of times when it is on the cusp of not being observed,” Public Works Director John Elias said of the “non-interference” rule. “But it is not malicious, not intentional.”
One proposal, however, is to undo the decision in the last charter commission, which gave elected county commissioners direct authority over the Economic Development Office and its director.
Its leader is currently Dave Gammon.
In most counties, the economic director reports to the appointed administrator, County Attorney Janette Knowlton told the charter commission. She called the current arrangement a “dysfunctional framework.”
Several county staff complained the EDO presents major real estate and business contracts at the last minute to county commissioners without giving county staff time to review the proposals.
“The business world is fast and furious and that is bad and good,” Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis said. “Sometimes it doesn’t allow for a lot of investigation on what is required once the deal is signed.”
For example, Knowlton said, the EDO runs the community redevelopment districts, including Murdock, Charlotte Harbor and Parkside.
The EDO arranges real estate and business deals in these regions without adequate notification to the administration and legal department, she said.
Knowlton is the only other appointed employee who reports to commissioners rather than the administrator.
Defending Gammon and the EDO was at least one commissioner and a chamber of commerce director.
“Dave Gammon, Economic Development, is very proactive and is doing a great job,” said John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
Wright opposes removal of commission authority over the EDO.
Commissioner Bill Truex said he was the commissioner promoting the change six years ago.
“We interviewed the current director, Mr. Rudd at that time, and asked how we are doing on getting some new businesses in town. We were told about the issues with setting up meetings with the (former) county administrator, who is sometimes too busy, so it takes a long time ... So I said the middleman is causing you the problem.”
Gammon also said the system should stay the way it is.
“We do things that are very different than what administration does — maintaining risk-free programs. It would get too filtered if it ran through administration. The commissioners find it exciting to talk about all the new possibilities.”
Jubb also disagreed with Knowlton’s proposal.
“I do not think citizens would see any benefit in changing the reporting status,” she said.
Other topics where opinions were mixed included:
• How much control over the 1% sales tax that commissioners should have.
• Lowering the signature threshold to allow citizen initiatives on the ballot.
• Improving the system of taxation through the municipal service benefit units.
Topics that most officials suggest no change include:
• the number of commissioners
One topic may be outside the purview of the charter — casinos. Consulting attorney Rob Berntsson said these decisions may be controlled by the state.
Clerk of Court Roger Eaton asked the charter subcommittee to beef up enforcement of residency requirements for political candidates when they are listed before elections.
