Florida gas prices decided to yo-yo with our wallets last week.
Statewide, prices for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 9 cents between last Tuesday and Friday, then dropped a measly two cents after that. They landed on an average of $2.768 as of Tuesday.
What about locally?Port Charlotte gas stations were the ones that recovered the least. Since last Tuesday, April 30, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 10.6 cents by May 7.
Punta Gorda gas prices reverted back to what they were last week, even going lower by 1 cent.
Arcadia, Venice and North Port gas prices rose by 8 cents since last week, and Englewood gas prices rose by 5.5 cents.
What happened? This ambiguous, yo-yo effect is actually pretty typical for this time of year, according to Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
One reason for the sudden upward pressure was due to reports of issues at a Texas refinery.
ExxonMobil’s Baytown plant, which typically produces 560,500 barrels per day, is delayed to restart production until late May or June, according to the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).
This will keep more production offline after a “heavy turnaround season,” Jenkins said.
“The increases last week came as a bit of a surprise, considering wholesale gasoline prices as a whole remained somewhat subdued,” Jenkins said.
What should we expect this week? Luckily for our wallets, there’s downward pressure in the market right now, according to Jenkins.
“Fortunately, Florida gas prices are falling again. Market sentiment is mixed right now. Fortunately for motorists, oil and gasoline futures are moving lower right now amid preliminary assessments that the market is better supplied than in previous weeks.”
Crude oil is trading at $61.44 as of May 7, according to Market Watch, dropping from $62.80 per barrel April 26.
“Looking ahead, pump prices tend to be especially volatile in May,” Jenkins said. “The highest price of the year usually hits by Memorial Day weekend.”
What was it last year?Last year, statewide prices, as well as Charlotte County prices, were 4 cents lower than they are now.
Meanwhile, average national prices are currently 7.6 cents higher than they were this time last year.
How do we compare? The most expensive gas prices statewide are in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($2.835), Gainesville ($2.799) and Sebring ($2.797).
The cheapest gas prices statewide are in Pensacola ($2.699), Punta Gorda ($2.710) and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.720).
