It's one thing to teach kids about the environment on Earth Day, but combine those lessons with snakes and giant lizards, and you've got some happy campers.
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, located at the Alligator Creek Preserve in Punta Gorda, invited locals to celebrate Earth Day with the crew and a slew of reptiles on Saturday.
Adam Pottruck, wildlife biologist for Adam's Animal Encounters, brought his collection of reptiles to show off, fully equipped with a corn snake, a 20-pond tortoise and a tegu named Hades.
"We call Hades our scaly dog because he's dog tame," said Jesse Biederwolf, intern of AAE.
Pottruck rescued each of the reptiles.
"We like to bring out animals and show them off to people in a cool way," said Pottruck.
Deb Spangler informed kids on the variety of butterfly species she raises.
"To raise them, you basically just have to keep them from getting eaten," she said.
Spangler trades butterfly eggs with locals and raises Swallowtails among other types.
She brought her butterfly expertise to raise money for CHEC's Butterfly Sanctuary. So far, CHEC has raised $6,000.
Peace River Audubon Society's Phyllis Cady watched the excitement of kids learning how to mold animal footprints on trails.
"We have molds of real Grizzly and Black Bear footprints," she said. "We were just demonstrating to the kids how to use plaster of Paris to make them."
CHEC was happy to bring local families together to celebrate Earth Day the only way they know how —by teaching about the planet's many wonders.
