A list of Charlotte County road and transit projects has shrunk from a $3 billion wish list to a $850 million feasible list.
Elected officials from the city, county and airport will vote Monday on whether to endorse the short list proposed through 2045. This list must be updated every five years, to be eligible for state and federal contributions. The Metropolitan Planning Organization is comprised of three county commissioners, a Punta Gorda city councilor and an airport commissioner. They will be discussing the Long Range Transportation Plan at their 2 p.m. meeting, 18500 Murdock Circle.
The wish list had about 74 projects and the feasible list, 38. Topping the feasible list is a study of whether to widen Airport Road in Punta Gorda. That would not happen until sometime between 2031 and 3035.
Added to the road list are three tiers of pedestrian and bike path projects totaling almost $50 million.
Removed from the wish list were many road widenings throughout the county and some new road projects. To cull the list, MPO staff and consultants used local government priorities and public input in June and July. The short list was also based on calculation of future money likely to be available through 2045, MPO consultant Wally Blain said.
This is not the last chance to weigh in, nor is it the first. MPO staff and consultants have been holding virtual public meetings and online surveys to gather public opinion. The MPO takes a final vote is Oct. 5.
Forty-one people ‘attended’ two virtual presentations and comment sessions in June. Another 53 completed an on-line survey that ended last week. One message from that online survey, Blain said, is that people are not eager to widen roads to six lanes. This was proposed in the distant future for such roads as Burnt Store or Veterans.
Instead of widening roads, survey participants were given the option to recommend intersection improvements.
People attending the virtual sessions had a lot of questions about bike and pedestrian paths, about I75 access north of Veterans Boulevard and about improvements to US41 in Punta Gorda.
Are there any projects added to the short list based on citizen input?
Yes, Blain said.
The one project added to the list after citizen comment is a study of congestion on roads leading to the I75 ramps on Kings Highway, Blain said. MPO staff have recommended a $6 million study of traffic on Veterans Boulevard, Peachland Boulevard and Kings Highway at some point between 2031-2035.
This list does not include all possible projects, because projects that improve regional traffic flow can be funded under other state and federal programs, Blain said.
Information including spread sheets and maps can be found at ccmpo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.