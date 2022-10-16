PORT CHARLOTTE — Locals have had to wait a year and a half for Port Charlotte’s very own Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. Until now, they had to drive to Fort Myers or Pinellas Park to enjoy its signature scratch-made comfort food.
So, when Hurricane Ian delayed the restaurant’s projected Oct. 10 opening by a week, social media exploded. People needed their comfort and they needed it now, more than ever.
What they didn’t know was that the place had lost power.
“We put the opening into fifth gear as soon as we got power,” said Director of Operations Bill Streber.
The restaurant’s 111 new employees, many with tragedies of their own, showed up for training, readying their smiles for storm-weary customers despite all they’d been through themselves.
Streber explained, “Being part of Darden Restaurants, we were able to feed team members, bring in a gas truck for their vehicles and get them working as fast as we could, earning money and getting back to normal lives.”
“We actually got a faster opening date than we were projecting after the hurricane,” said Managing Partner Marisol Hercules. “We worked really hard. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re really excited to be here.”
Cheddar’s prides itself on comforting not only customers, by way of scratch-made food, but also its own team members and the community.
“We’re helping a couple of team members who lost everything in the hurricane,” said Hercules. “The Darden Dimes emergency assistance fund lets team members give 10 cents a week out of their paychecks to help one another in times of need.”
And all alcohol proceeds from the weekend’s otherwise free “family and friends” soft opening went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County.
This Cheddar’s replaces the Murdock area’s demolished TGI Friday’s with a handsome fieldstone-and-copper structure more than 2,000 square feet larger, with ample parking, two large dining rooms and a sprawling cocktail bar.
Streber, operations director for the Florida west coast down to Miami, said, “We’re looking to populate the entire west coast along the I-75 corridor. We chose Port Charlotte first because it’s a great community, and we wanted to give it an awesome experience. Coming up next are Naples and Riverview, near Brandon.”
The Port Charlotte store fills a 130-mile gap between the two other closest Cheddar’s.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is best known for comfort-food staples like honey-butter croissants, chicken pot pie, hand-battered chicken tenders, country fried steak and in-house-smoked baby back ribs.
According to Mashed.com, over 90 percent of what Cheddar’s serves really is made in house from scratch, by cooks who arrive at work by 6 a.m. to prep meat and bake pies.
Doug Rogers and Aubrey Good opened the first Cheddar’s in Arlington, Texas, in 1979. It was juggled through multiple corporate hands before Orlando-based Darden Restaurants absorbed it in 2017.
Darden now operates nearly 180 Cheddar’s in 28 states, among more than 1,800 full-service restaurants throughout the United States and Canada, including Bahama Breeze, The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s, LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Seasons 52 and Yard House.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen ($-$$), 941-467-3648, 18600 Veterans Boulevard, Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
