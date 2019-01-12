PUNTA GORDA — Team Punta Gorda members along with city residents and leaders were out in force Sunday night for the “Journey to the Future” VIP Reception.
The reception was held in the back courtyard of the Blue Turtle Tavern on West Marion Street.
“We wanted to hold this reception to introduce the community to the speakers of Monday’s conference,” said Team Punta Gorda President Nancy Johnson.
The Journey to the Future: Let’s Learn together conference was held Monday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center as an informational event for the community. It featured multiple speakers including Allegiant Air President John Redmond and a panel of community representatives.
The goal of the conference was to educate and inform the community of what possibilities and changes are available for future development.
“We wanted to bring some new ideas into town as well as local success stories,” said Johnson.
