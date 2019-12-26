ARCADIA — As the DeSoto community mourns the death of local homeless man Juan Sebastian, his longtime companion − the shaggy red dog Cheeto − is moving to a new forever home.
"Cheeto has an awesome new home," said Debbie Merkin, DeSoto Animal Shelter supervisor. "His new mommy (who asked to remain nameless) is a longtime volunteer with us at the shelter. He is her only pet and he will be pampered beyond belief for the rest of his life."
At his new home, Cheeto will still be undergoing his heartworm treatment.
The 10-year-old mixed breed, and his owner Sebastian, 69, were local celebrities in the county, often seen winding their way along the sidewalks in the city of Arcadia.
Sebastian died Dec. 23 as the result of injuries he suffered from a Dec. 8 assault. Cheeto was by his side when he passed away at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia.
The attack on Sebastian is under investigation, according to the Arcadia Police Department.
REMEMBERING JUAN
The local community continues to show support of Sebastian and Cheeto, forming a Facebook group called "Avenge Juan and Cheeto" to share thoughts, memories and theories as to why Sebastian was targeted by his attackers.
A vigil also has been planned to remember the man commonly called "The Can Man" (for his grocery cart of cans he pushed around town) or, simply, "Mr. Juan."
The vigil is open to the public and will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. at La Placita Mexicana, 231 S. Brevard Ave. and Highway 17.
There will be a candlelight and balloon service in his memory.
Organizers could not be reached for comment.
