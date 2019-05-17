Late-night talk show host, author and political activist Chelsea Handler made a surprise visit to Copperfish Books in Punta Gorda Friday morning.
Her publisher, Spiegel & Grau, alerted the store that she would be stopping by.
Chelsea is currently on her book tour promoting her sixth book, "Life will be the Death of Me ... And You Too!" She was in Clearwater on Thursday and was scheduled for an event tonight [Friday] in Miami.
"We didn't have an event with her, but she knew we had her book, and she stopped in with her agent and signed a few books real quick," Copperfish employee Lizy Coale said.
There was one staff member working when Handler stopped in and one customer shopping.
Both were happy to see Handler, and they took pictures.
Handler signed eight copies of her book. Copperfish Books said they still have six copies in the store.
To purchase one of the signed copies, you can call the store at 941-205-2560, or drop in at 103 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
