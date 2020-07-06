PORT CHARLOTTE — After months of isolation due to coronavirus concerns, seniors at Chelsea Place Assisted Living in Port Charlotte hit the road in style last week and got some much-needed freedom.
"We were trying to think of ways our residents at Chelsea Place could get out of the house (during the coronavirus pandemic) but also continue to follow government regulations and keep safe distancing while not being exposed to more people," said Kris Chana, Chelsea Place owner.
The result: a "hot red" Ford Mustang convertible.
"We rented a convertible, put the top down, blasted some '50s and '60s music and went for a cruise around town," Chana said. "We drove over the (Charlotte Harbor) bridges and explored Punta Gorda. They all seemed to enjoy it way more than I even thought."
Chana said most of the residents have been stuck inside since March due to the pandemic and government safety regulations.
"Because of our current state," Chana said, "they aren’t able to see their families like they used to ... their families can’t come over."
The majority of their residents were able to make the trip around town with one or two participating at a time.
Chana said before the lockdown, staff would take seniors to lunch at various restaurants, among other social activities.
Chelsea Place also operates a Senior Day Care center in Port Charlotte for residents and other group members to participate in activities.
Chana said one of his biggest concerns since the March shutdowns was losing the chance for their members to socialize.
"Socialization has such a huge impact," Chana said. "For example, we would see such a drastic change at our Senior Day Care Center when they got together (and interacted). When COVID-19 hit, we knew we had to find ways to keep that going."
Chana said they have thought of other ways to get their residents outdoors and stay within safety regulations.
"We've had a gentleman come to the assisted living facility and play live music outside," Chana said. "Our residents would sit on their back porches and listen. We just had to make sure everyone keeps their distance and separation, but it's something for them to look forward to."
Of all their activities so far, the convertible takes takes the top spot for residents and staff.
"They loved it. We were all excited," Chana said. "They’re looking out the window as we go over the bridge and they would talk about how Punta Gorda has changed over the years and all the places they used to go eat. Just the experience of having the wind blow through your hair ... it was just a fun day."
