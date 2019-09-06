PUNTA GORDA — Cheney Brothers, Inc. will be sending shipping containers full of supplies to the Bahamas, left devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
The company said they will continue to ship containers, like the ones you see on freight ships, as they get more requests and figure out what is needed.
The containers will leave from the Cheney Brothers, Inc. headquarters in Riviera Beach, Florida.
Digital marketing manager Dawn Russe said they are going to continue shipping items, until they can't anymore. There are no plans to stop anytime soon.
The initiative is solely the companies', they are not seeking assistance from the public.
Russe said there are specific requirements when shipping -- items must be in pallet form and approved by customs.
The food distributor took on this initiative to help while it was uncertain if its three locations in North Carolina would see any impact from the same hurricane.
"Cheney is pretty much known for their huge heart and the deep roots in the community, and our community stretches all the way to North Carolina," Russe said.
She added that Byron Russell, CEO is always helping, more than she's ever seen in any other company that she's worked for.
Part of their reasoning for wanting to help is because they have an export division that does business in the Bahamas, and the company does business there.
"We couldn't not help," Russe said, "We have access to it and the capability to get it there."
The company is working in conjunction with SEACOR Island Lines LLC, the freighting company that will be delivering the containers, and Seminole Region Club Managers Association.
Cheney Brothers also has a location in Punta Gorda. A representative from this location reportedly attended a meeting of local businesses collecting supplies to be delivered to the Bahamas.
"We have over 3,000 employees company-wide, and our customers, partners, colleagues, friends, family, etc. are all teaming up to help any way they can," Russe said.
"Everything is sent to us here at the Corporate headquarters," she added.
