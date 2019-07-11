Both beginning and advanced chess players will have the chance to compete in a United States Chess Federation rated chess tournament.
Charlotte County announced it plans to host a first USCF rated tournament since at least 1996, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreational Center, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte.
The event is open to all ages. Registration for beginner/intermediate players costs $10 and $25 for advanced/USCF-rated players.
“The USCF has more than 85,000 members, 10,000 tournaments per year and 600,000 rated games,” said Ashley Turner, marketing specialist with Charlotte County Community Services.
“Chess games rated by the United States Chess Federation are a way to measure chess strength. Ratings can motivate players to set goals … They play to increase their rankings, which goes up or down based on winning or losing against another ranked player,” Turner said.
The games will be played on a 5-game Swiss System tournament. Beginner and intermediate players will play on a 40-minute running time, while advanced and USCF rated players will use individual timers set at 25 minutes/5 seconds.
“Competitors are matched by age and skill level combined,” said Turner.
“Most players in the beginners section are kids ages 7-15. Most players in the Advanced section are adults 35+ years old to 93. There are some 12- to 15-year-olds who play in the advanced section with the adults because they are skilled enough,” she added.
The top two finishers in each section will receive prizes. All participants will receive free pizza, snacks, and one free snow cone from Kona Ice.
Tournaments will also take place at the Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center on Aug. 18, Sept. 15, and Oct. 20.
For more information, visit charlottecountyfl.gov
