Think chicken salad is just chopped-up chicken and mayo?
Think again.
Consider, for a moment, chicken salad in the South. There’s nothing else quite like it on earth.
Drop into any Atlanta ladies’ luncheon, book club meeting or family potluck and you won’t see just chicken salad. You’ll see chicken salads as unique as everyone making it. Home cooks debate which is the best, and why.
Stacy Brown had just those kinds of debates with friends and family, while raising three children as a stay-at-home Georgia mom.
It took a divorce with her first husband to jump-start her first business.
Always a good southern cook, she set to work perfecting a recipe for chicken salad, testing it on family and neighbors.
Brown was on her way to becoming THE Chicken Salad Chick.
Once she’d found the ultimate eye-rollingly good chicken salad, Stacy added more mixes — savory, spicy and fruity — and named them after her “real-chick” friends, family and neighbors: Fancy Nancy, Fruity Fran, Classic Carol, Jazzy Julie.
She dropped off samples in teachers’ lounges and hair salons, and sold chicken salad door to door.
Orders poured in, until an anonymous tipster reported her home business to the county health department, shutting her down.
Not one to either start bootlegging chicken salad or give up, Stacy and her then-husband-to-be, Kevin Brown, opened a tiny, carryout-only lunch eatery in Auburn, Georgia, with a full menu of homemade chicken salads, in 2008.
Even on the brink of the recession, it sold out every day and, by 2010, the couple began talking franchises.
Today, Chicken Salad Chick serves more than a dozen chicken salad flavors, made fresh daily using premium chicken tenderloin, sweet and savory ingredients, and a secret blend of seasonings.
Beyond chicken salad, there are Pimiento cheese; egg salad; signature broccoli, grape and pasta salads; macaroni and cheese; soups; signature sandwiches; desserts; and those southern must-haves — iced tea, lemonade and Coca-Cola products.
Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the CSC team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations: more than 215 in 17 states as far west as New Mexico and as far north as New England, with 250 expected by mid-2023.
Chicken Salad Chick continues to be lauded as a standout franchise system, named one of QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year, as well as No. 3 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2021 and No. 7 in the trade’s Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises for 2022. The brand was also one of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2021 and has been listed in Franchise Times’ Top 400 for 2021.
New Port Charlotte franchisee Kendal Potesta believes that Florida’s influx of tourists and new residents represents a huge opportunity for Chicken Salad Chick, which recently opened its 30th Florida location in Bradenton and will debut another store this month in Wesley Chapel.
“We’re bringing the southern hospitality a little farther south,” she said. “And with Port Charlotte’s rapid growth and the restaurant’s prime ‘Main and Main’ location in Murdock, Port Charlotte might be one of our busiest locations.”
Port Charlotte’s will be an 80-seat restaurant with additional patio seating, according to Potesta, who owns six CSC stores in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties with husband Scott Pace.
“We chose this brand because, honestly, the food is delicious,” she said. “When the opportunity came up in Southwest Florida, we were over the moon. We love this area, and we love the brand.”
They should know. Before signing up, they tried every single menu item.
“I’m a spicy person, so my favorite is the Kickin’ Kay Lynne, a mix of Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar, jalapeños and Sriracha. My husband’s favorite is the Sassy Scotty, a bacon, cheddar and ranch flavor — partly because that’s his name. Our son Wyatt, 2½, and our daughter Archie, 1, are big fans, too.”
Of the couple’s three stores currently under construction, Fort Myers will open in mid-August, with Estero and Port Charlotte running neck and neck toward late-fall openings.
Chicken Salad Chick Port Charlotte ($, O), 470-558-0090, is coming to 1799 Tamiami Trail, Units 3-4, end of fall, early winter.
