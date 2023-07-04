Beach dog

On July 4, a chihuahua watched a bowl of food placed nearby on Englewood Beach before eating it and going with Fatime Duka, co-founder of the new Mending Hearts Pet Rescue in North Port. 

ENGLEWOOD — For three weeks, Englewood locals tried catching an elusive stray chihuahua spotted around Englewood Beach.

Many residents were concerned the dog might be hit by a car, burn its paws on hot sand or pavement, or otherwise suffer during the July 4 fireworks on the nearby beach.


Firecracker

A 3- or 4-year-old Chihuahua was captured near Beach Road in Englewood by Mending Hearts Pet Rescue and now needs a new home.
   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments