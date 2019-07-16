Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed the Port Charlotte Chik-fil-A at gunpoint Monday night.

The unidentified man reportedly walked into the store on Tamiami Trail shortly after 10 p.m. carrying a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

