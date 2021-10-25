An 8-year-old Punta Gorda girl was attacked by a dog last Wednesday.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS confirmed that their dispatch received a call at 6:17 p.m. on Oct. 20. The call indicated that it was a dog bite victim on Grapefruit Lane.

“We found an 8-year-old female with traumatic injuries caused by a dog bite,” said Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dunn in an email on Monday.

According to Dunn, the dog was tethered to the front porch of the property. The child approached the front door, then the dog moved to bite her. The child was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by Charlotte County Animal Control.

The dog has been removed from the property and relinquished by its owners, according to Animal Control Division Manger Brian Jones.

The dog — a Catahoula Leopard breed — will be kept on a 10-day quarantine at a local animal shelter before further decisions are made regarding its future. The quarantine began last Wednesday.

