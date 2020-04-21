A 1-year-old girl whose parents were arrested after she died last year was determined to have choked on folded paper, according to a new report released by the Department of Children and Families.
Brittaney Williams, 26, and Kenneth Adams, 34, were arrested shortly after the April 2019 incident, charged with six counts of child neglect.
The DCF report, recently posted to the Department's website, includes new details and states the four surviving children, including the baby born to Williams in October, are together and thriving in foster care. Williams and Adams both agreed to terminate their parental rights.
Williams put Rosalie to bed on April 23, got up to feed her around 2 a.m. and checked on her again three hours later, she told a child protective investigative. After feeding the older children breakfast the following morning, she went to run errands while her husband and children napped. When she returned around 2 p.m., Rosalie was unresponsive.
The family called 911, but Rosalie could not be revived. She was approximately 14 months old but weighed only seven or eight pounds. She appeared thin and emaciated and reportedly had not seen a doctor since shortly after birth, according to DCF.
A medical examiner found the folded paper blocking her airway and determined she died from asphyxia due to choking on a foreign body. Her death was classified as an accident.
When investigators arrived after Rosalie's death, the home was in "deplorable condition," with no operable stove or working refrigerator. Exposed wires were observed; animal feces was found on the floor and walls, and food and trash were scattered throughout the home.
The older children appeared dirty and unkempt, were not potty trained, and appeared to have significant cognitive and developmental delays, DCF found. They were all barefoot, wearing only dirt and sagging diapers. Their bodies were covered in dirt and they had dried feces on their backs, stomachs, and legs, according to the investigation.
Drug paraphernalia, including marijuana stems, glass pipes, bowls, and bongs were also found in the home, and a BB/Pellet gun, several knives, and prescription pill bottles were around the home within reach of the children.
Both parents admitted to using marijuana, though neither had a prescription for the substance. Williams, who was approximately 15 weeks pregnant at the time of Rosalie's death, said she smoked marijuana three times a day to assist with her nausea. Adams said he has smoked since he was a teen, self-medicating for bi-polar disorder.
None of the children were in school or daycare, and they did not receive regular pediatric care. The youngest child was cross-eyed and had received no treatment.
Both Williams and Adams were charged two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm and four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Asked whether any additional charges could be added due to Rosalie's death, Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said she can't discuss an active case.
The two remain in custody at the Charlotte County Jail. Their next court dates are scheduled for June 4 at 1 p.m.
