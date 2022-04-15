Today Matters.png

PUNTA GORDA — Sex trafficking and child exploitation is Saturday’s topic at the Today Matters speakers series at First United Methodist Church.

A detective with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and an undercover sheriff’s deputy in a large Midwest city, will talk about their investigative experiences.

The Today Matters ministry offers a program the third Saturday of the month.

Programs are free and open to the public. Saturday’s starts at 4 p.m.

Keynote speaker Chad Miller does not show his face on the flyer announcing the event, said Briyin Butgereit, founder of the ministry.

CCSO Detective Donald Woelke is the other speaker whose territory is Charlotte County.

The talk is being held in the Family Life Center on the church campus, 507 West Marion Avenue.

The Today Matters podcast is released at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

