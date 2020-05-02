Stephanie Young has been in the childcare business for 15 years. Her schools have battled recessions and hurricanes, but this pandemic has hit her harder than any challenge before.
Young is the owner and director of The Young Children's Academy in Englewood and, like many other preschools and daycare centers, has faced a set of unique obstacles with the spread of COVID-19 forcing new procedures and shutdowns across the nation.
Guidelines handed down from the state continue to change and financial burdens grow by the day as facilities like Young's fight to stay open until it's just not feasible.
"It's very stressful," Young said. "We were open in the beginning, but enrollment fell to only eight to 10 kids. We decided to stay outside most of the day as it’s safer, but it was very hot and the children were bored. Then it got to the point where I didn’t have enough staff."
The preschool closed on April 3 as mounting challenges made it impossible to continue business.
Parents began pulling students and as staff members began coming into contact with people possibly affected by the virus, they began to self-quarantine, leaving a skeleton crew to care for the children.
Prior to shutting down, the facility adopted many new health policies including moving pick-up/drop-off outside, checking temperatures, limiting toys and constantly washing hands.
Though closing was difficult, Young knows it was the right decision.
"By the end it really wasn’t a choice," she said. "Between too few kids paying tuition to cover payroll and too few staff to work anyway, the decision made itself."
Two weeks prior, Shannon Clark was dealing with that same dilemma at her facility, the Academy of Little Achievers in Charlotte Harbor. She decided to close on March 19.
One of the main reasons these facilities try and stay open, she said, is the obligation to be there for the families.
"As a preschool we want to be there for the families that need us most, but as an employer having to put our staff at risk was a hard decision," Clark said. "Without any additional funding, the state dropping suggesting ratios, the increased cost of lower ratios and inability to get supplies, it’s not feasible to run at a third of capacity."
The financial burden is what worries Clark.
Many schools currently owe backpay to the Early Learning Coalition, which offers tuition assistance to low-income families. Due to glitches in the problematic portal system created in 2018, some schools were overpaid and are now forced to give that money back.
Though multiple government assistance programs have been put in place, businesses across the state have had difficulties getting the money they desperately need.
Clark has applied for three programs, including bridge loans and loans from the Small Business Administration. She has yet to hear back. She also applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but the bank said due to her place in line, there was little chance that comes through.
"If preschools can’t get them many will not survive," she said. "Fortunately we're not one of them, but there are several schools in the county that owe thousands of dollars to the Coalition already. Now you compound this on top of that and some of them will not financially recover."
There is hope of many facilities opening back up after the statewide stay-at-home order expires, but as of now, it's just a hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.