People lined up at the tents, donned in ponchos, umbrellas and heavy coats. The sky was dark, the grass dewy, rain came, and went, and came again, as they stretched out their hands to get a sample of warm, seasoned, comforting chili.
With temperatures teetering between the 50s and 60s, and intermittent rain, over 1,000 people ventured to Laishley Park Saturday afternoon to try nine different types of chili and over 60 various types of craft beer.
It was the eighth annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge & Beer Festival.
“It’s chicken,” said Englewood resident Wendy King at Rob Sigmon’s Parti Gras tent. “It tastes Cajun, it has a little kick to it.”
And that it did. The thick, brown stew had tiny chickpeas mixed in with shredded chicken. A small amount of vegetables peeked through, making each piping hot spoonful from the Styrofoam cup comfort your mouth, then your stomach and finally your soul. It felt like winter, but in a good way.
Blues music hummed from the back, as Deb & the Dynamics, the Nouveaux Honkies and the Avey Grouws Band took turns gracing the stage.
“We came for Deb & the Dynamics,” said Sue Ambrose from Lake Suzy, Florida, as the band closed their set. In a hoodie and a black umbrella, she grabbed a spoonful of chili. “It’s more of a traditional chili,” she said about Punta Gorda Rental’s gator chili, “but it’s more sweet.”
All attendees got to help judge that day, casting their vote for the “People’s Choice” chili award, which gives $500 to the winner, said Jerry Cleffi, the general manager for Smuggler’s Events.
However, three judges also graded the various chili on 10 different criteria, including texture and flavor, to hand out their award.
Judges included Punta Gorda Chief of Police Pam Davis, Punta Gorda Fire Department Lt. Jarrett Lombard and Smuggler’s Vice President and Director of Operations Rodney Monroig.
Every year, the chili challenge takes place the last Saturday of January.
“And we can always use more chili teams,” Cleffi said.
