Today begins the Year of the Pig, and Chinese-language classes in Charlotte County schools are celebrating all week.
The festivities began with professional lion dances at the 3 elementary “feeder” programs, which attempt to introduce students to the language and get them excited about the possibility of taking a Chinese course in middle school. There are currently a total of 75 students in the elementary feeder program.
“We want global learners,” said Ellen Harvey, district curriculum specialist. “We need to learn about each other. Understanding diversity happens through cultural study.”
On Monday, Punta Gorda Middle and Charlotte High schools studying Chinese were exposed to Brazilian Ju Jitsu (BJJ) from Eric Blanchard, 25, of Gusta Vo Machado Brazilian Ju Jitsu Carvalho Team in Punta Gorda.
He first demonstrated moves like the arm bar, kimura lock, and a cross collar choke, before giving students a chance to volunteer and try it for themselves. The exercise was meant to contrast BJJ with Chinese martial arts.
Liang Wang, who has taught Chinese for over 10 years in Charlotte County, said Chinese martial arts is more defensive.
Wang said she does a lot of interactive activities to keep kids engaged in the lessons.
“In China, they teach language through games,” she said. “If they’re learning through flash cards, they won’t be interested.”
To celebrate Chinese New Year, which starts today, Wang’s students will be having a feast. Also, Harvey will meet with eighth-graders at Punta Gorda Middle to promote language study, with an emphasis on Chinese.
There are currently 60 sixth-grade students taking exploratory Chinese (30 per semester), and 20 eighth-grade students in Chinese 1, which earns them a high school credit.
At the high school level, there are 57 students in Chinese 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Harvey said the district receives a yearly grant of $10,000 from the Asia Society based out of New York City to supplement its Chinese studies program.
Colby Dwyer, a senior at Charlotte High School, has been studying Chinese for four years.
“I did it in eighth grade and I really liked it, not many schools have Chinese,” he said.
Next year, he will attend Flagler College to study film. His initial plan was to move to an Asian country after college, because of the opportunities for film. He said he will probably stop studying the language after this year.
“It’s getting difficult,” he said. “I can have a pretty good conversation, and I can write.”
Senior Mackenzie Robbins has been studying Chinese for five years, beginning in seventh grade.
“I want to go to medical school, I thought Chinese is the language of the future, so it will help me communicate with patients,” she said.
She said the wide range of Chinese characters can sometimes be challenging.
“It’s not that difficult if you put the time in,” she said. “If you do it long enough, it becomes second nature.”
