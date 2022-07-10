PORT CHARLOTTE — The Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership is likely on the move to Charlotte County’s Loveland Boulevard campus in Port Charlotte.
CHNEP was created in 1995 to protect the natural environment of Southwest Florida and works to improve water quality in estuaries and maintain the integrity of the natural system.
For eight years, Punta Gorda has served as host agency for CHNEP, with the local nonprofit operating out of historic city hall and annex building on West Marion Avenue.
Both buildings are undergoing much-needed renovations due to years of water damage and other issues.
CHNEP representatives are looking to move into the county's facility at 1050 Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. The partnership is also looking to switch the "host agency" from the city to the county.
County and CHNEP staff are still working out the details of that transition, but Punta Gorda needs the partnership to move out because the city's facility renovations are already happening.
"If they didn’t need the space now, we’d be doing this all as a package in early September," Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb said during a county pre-agenda meeting Thursday.
Jubb added that county and CHNEP representatives plan to have the hosting agreement finalized by September.
"But they need the space now," she said.
"So, CHNEP will pay Punta Gorda, who will then pay us ... is that the way it’s always going to be?" County Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance asked at the meeting.
"No, this is just temporary," Jubb said, "... until we switch the hosting agreement from the city to the county, at which point it it will be us (they pay)."
In May, CHNEP Executive Director Jennifer Hecker told county commissioners that they felt they had outgrown the city.
“We are operationally kind of hitting the capacity (with the city),” she said at the May 10 commission meeting. “We’re about to double our budget and potentially double our staffing so that’s why we are looking at a larger operational framework to support.”
CHNEP’s operating area makes up 10 counties and 25 cities, including estuaries like Lemon Bay, Dona & Roberts Bay, Charlotte Harbor, Pine Island Sound, Caloosahatchee, San Carlos Bay and Estero Bay.
They also monitor the Myakka, Peace, Caloosahatchee and Estero rivers.
Some of their efforts include collecting water quality data to pursue improvements, aid in protection of natural habitats, and help agencies identify preservation and conservation opportunities.
CHNEP typically operates through government entities or larger organizations as partnerships.
County Administrator Hector Flores told commissioners that he has already been talking with Punta Gorda Manager Greg Murray regarding CHNEP and the transition.
"I spoke to Murray about the lease and he gave us good feedback," Flores said.
Punta Gorda has the lease contract on the City Council's Wednesday meeting agenda.
The County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
