Making one bad choice doesn't mean you have to continue making more of them.
That is the premise behind the film "Choices and Chances," directed by CC-TV station manager Elizabeth Tracy, a project that took two years to come to fruition.
As the station manager, Tracy, works with all the boards and committee departments to produce original videos about programs and services Charlotte County government provides.
"I bring to the project my life’s experience of my older sister being killed in a car accident when she was 17, and a family member that committed suicide," said Tracy, 37, "I have two children ages 11 and 18 that are growing up in this day and age."
The film was created in collaboration with local agencies including Charlotte County Public Schools, Charlotte County Fire and EMS and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to cover topics including: texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs and teen suicide.
Former public information officer for Charlotte County Fire and EMS Dee Hawkins had contacted Tracy about wanting to do something different for Prom Promise, an initiative to discourage kids from drinking and driving on prom night.
Actors and actresses in the film were all volunteers. CC-TV put out casting calls at local theaters.
"The biggest challenge was managing the logistics of an all-volunteer cast and donated locations because we had to work within their availability," Tracy said.
The film had 175 cast members and extras and 16 locations.
"Creatively as a director I wanted to make sure we captured the subtleties of emotional pain," Tracy added.
Some of the film's partners included Walmart, Roberson Funeral Home and Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
"It's an important element to show that it’s a community — everybody is involved," Tracy said. "We are all affected by these types of things."
"Choices and Chances" aims to educate kids about how choices they make affect the community.
"It doesn’t matter economic status, how often you ask your child if they’re OK, they can still be hurting," Tracy said.
The film will debut at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Regal Cinemas Town 16, 1441 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
The premiere is free, but a ticketed event with limited seats available.
After the film is shown each day, it will be followed by open-ended questions about what happened, and what the characters could have done differently.
"It’s applying the fictional story to ‘what would the better choice have been?’" Tracy said. "It’s interesting, because us as adults find ourselves in those situations. A lot of time it’s easier to talk about other people, to have that conversation when you can remove yourself from that situation."
Tracy said this film is unique, because it was shot all around Charlotte County. The film shot at three different high schools, and viewers will also recognize prominent locations in the area.
"It’s our community, and these things happen in our county. That was one of our challenges very early on — We’re all here to help these kids, but how do we communicate to them?" she said. "The power in this piece is talking about how the characters interacted and the choices that they made and for parents and children to talk about it."
"Choices and Chances" will soon be available for clubs and organizations to show, along with a packet of questions and resources to distribute to attendees.
After this weekend, the next public showing of "Choices and Chances" will be at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
In what she hopes viewers take away from the film, Tracy said, "I want them to walk away feeling there are resources in this community and how they can apply those resources to their lives."
