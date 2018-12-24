An electrical fire destroyed a duplex on the 6200 block of Elliot Street in Punta Gorda on Christmas Eve. Three residents were able to escape without injury, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The fire was reported at 7:10 p.m. Crews had the fire out by 7:38 p.m. The front apartment was destroyed, and the rear apartment sustained heavy smoke damage, according to Fire & EMS spokesman Todd Dunn.
The Red Cross assisted the residents, who did not have insurance.
The Fire Marshal determined a problem with a wall outlet sparked the fire.
