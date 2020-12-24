The First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda hosted a joyous Christmas Eve celebration at Gilchrist Park on Thursday morning.
There was a petting zoo as well as a live nativity display by members of the church.
Families had the chance to pet and feed baby goats, a pot-bellied pig, bunnies, ducks and silkie chickens (a breed of chicken named for its atypically fluffy plumage).
"What a great way for families to spend Christmas Eve morning — outdoors on a beautiful day and being surrounded by animals," said Nanette Leonard, public relations representative for the church.
Masks and social distancing were required.
Mini Moo Petting Zoo, a small family business based in Naples, brought the animals to Gilchrist Park on Thursday.
A Christmas Eve service took place at 11 a.m. with festive Christmas music and a message from director of youth services Jordan Flick.
"We should all follow the example that Christ gave us this holiday season," Flick said "His whole life was an illustration of enduring suffering. Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react. We get to choose how we respond to things."
A traditional evening service was held at the church, located at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.