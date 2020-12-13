Catch a sunset and view some beautiful Christmas lights from the comfort of your kayak on Friday, Dec. 18 in Punta Gorda.
The Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor will be hosting its third annual Christmas kayak parade. Paddlers will launch from the boat club ramp at Gilchrist Park and paddle past Fishermen's Village and then follow the Christmas Lights tour boats.
"Several tour boats do these tours every December," said organizer William Schuyler. "We will go through canals in Punta Gorda Isles where there are Christmas lights and also to the yacht club basin. People living on the canals decorate their houses and boats. We decorate our kayaks and dress up in Santa hats. People usually come out in their yards to look at our boats and take pictures. This is a fun event, and I think it's much better than taking a boat tour."
The actual length of the paddle will depend on the weather that evening.
"The Coast Guard requires a light to avoid collision — at least a flashlight," Schuyler said. "We currently have 40 paddlers registered for the parade. The more the merrier. Sunset will be at 5:38 p.m. We should be in the water by 5 p.m. If the weather is not good, we will reschedule for another night."
To register, go to www.meetup.com/Kayak-Club-Outings-Events-for-Greater-Charlotte-Harbor.
