For the first time in 40 years, Katie Wieduwilt is buying a real Christmas tree.
"The real smells of Christmas," she said, walking through the tent of Christmas trees outside Home Depot in Port Charlotte. "We walk through the lot each year and say, 'Boy it smells good, but think how much of a mess it would be.'"
This year, though, she's in a new home with no carpet, so she decided to take the plunge and set up both a real tree and an artificial one.
#TeamRealTree
"Put one in your house side by side and tell me which one you'd rather sit around," said Mark Prefethen, owner of Southwest Florida Christmas Trees in Venice and Sarasota. "There's not even a comparison."
Prefethen's trees come from farms in North Carolina and Oregon. He has mostly Fraser Firs, as well as some Noble Firs and Nordnan Firs. Prefethen said he doesn't do much to advertise, but he has repeat customers coming back for the real thing each year.
The National Christmas Tree Association is another advocate for real trees, and this year, it's turning its attention to millennials.
"Millennials are the generation that are having children now, and they're starting new families," said Spokesperson Doug Hundley. "For decades and decades, we find a lot of young families coming back to real trees, because they want to start new family traditions at Christmas time. They go out to tree farms and cut trees and let their kids be involved in picking the tree out or carrying it off the tree lots and then taking it home and decorating it."
Real trees, Hundley said, are also better for the environment. According to the NCTA website, real trees support life by absorbing carbon dioxide and other gases and emitting fresh oxygen. They're renewable and biodegradable, while artificial trees made of plastic or aluminum may sit in landfills for decades. Most artificial trees are only used for six to nine years before being thrown away, according to NCTA.
#TeamArtificial
However, Wade Stevens, store manager of Walmart in the Murdock area, said artificial trees sell at three times the rate of real trees. Personally, he prefers the artificial trees because they're less work and last longer.
"I prefer artificial," he said. "It's not as messy. It's reusable. You don't have to throw it away."
Artificial trees may also come in a more specific variety consumers prefer. At Lowe's, Store Manager Rob Uecker said he's seen a bigger demand for flocked trees, which look as if they're covered in snow, as well as slim and pencil trees. For both real and artificial, he's also seeing more people wanting taller trees, 9 feet high or more.
Personally, he has a fake tree at home which he prefers for its longevity. To get the real scent, he said customers can buy scented ornaments to hang on their tree, which he claims smell just like a real pine.
