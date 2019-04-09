The Charlotte County school district had a unique idea to keep students occupied on a long bus ride: install Chromebooks.
The longest bus ride in the district is 75 minutes, Assistant Principal of East Elementary School Kim Blondum said.
Chromebooks are a type of laptop that allow students to connect to the internet and access any school-approved website.
Currently three buses in the district have this technology, including ones serving East Elementary and Meadow Park Elementary School.
Blondum said before the buses got the laptops, she would receive four or five student referrals per day from the bus drivers. Referrals would be for students who were out of their seats or standing up, making too much noise, or bullying.
"The bus drivers weren't happy," she said.
The Homeless Student Gap Fund provided the district with 100 Chromebooks, as well as earbuds and chargers.
Each bus has a Cradle Point router to provide wireless internet.
It costs $100 to provide each student with their own Chromebook, which they can use both on the bus and at home.
"The students need a YourCharlotte domain in order to log in to the computer, but if the parent needs to use it to apply for a job, it becomes the home computer," said Chris Bress, Chief Technology Officer for the district.
Blondum said the students like being able to use the computer at home, because some of them didn't have one.
"Some have asked me to get them internet at home," she said.
The district chose Chromebooks, because they are low on tech support. If a need arises, the older kids on the bus take on a leadership role, and help the younger kids to troubleshoot those issues.
Students can access a curated collection of YouTube videos, Google Classroom and Discovery Learning, among other programs. They have no access to social media on these devices.
"It's a continuation of what they have in the classroom," said Nancy Cwynar of the Homeless Student Gap Fund.
At the end of the day, as students are leaving for their buses, students Alexis Marks and Hailey Peterson pass out their assigned laptops.
The students take their job so seriously, they have carefully chosen responsible alternates for their position, in case they are absent from school.
"The students want to use them so they take care of them," Bress said.
The district does not currently have any plans to introduce Chromebooks on more buses.
"We are currently in the data-gathering phase," said Bress. "We want to be able to show that it makes a difference."
Blondum said that since the students have had the Chromebooks, she may get four to five referrals per week, rather than per day.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.