Members of the Charlotte High School band will travel to Plymouth, Massachusetts, next year to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage.
The trip is planned for April 15-19, 2020, to attend the Plymouth 400 Concert Series. The series is a year-long celebration to commemorate the landing of the pilgrims in Plymouth.
Paul Montanari, director of bands at Charlotte High School, received an invitation for the band to perform and represent the state of Florida from Music Celebrations International, LLC.
“It piqued my interest a great deal, because I happen to be from Plymouth,” he said.
According to the Plymouth 400 Concert Series website, groups are chosen based on recommendations from state and national music educators, governors’ and senators’ offices and by audition. Montanari said he is not sure who is responsible for their invitation.
The trip, though not funded by the district, was approved during the March school board meeting. Planning is still in the preliminary stages. Montanari said he has begun looking at potential songs for their performance, but rehearsals will not begin until January.
The band will be going to Boston, Plymouth and Salem during its trip.
“We will do the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, Plymouth Plantation, and that evening a concert at Memorial Hall,” he said.
Given that it will be a hometown show of sorts for Montanari, he selected to do a personal concert, and is expecting to pack the concert hall.
“We’ll be the only (school playing) that day, the concert band and symphonic band will (both) be performing,” he said, in what he describes as a unique setting.
Montanari said raising enough money to take the entire band is not possible, because the cost would be around $130,000. Instead interested students will be responsible for their bill, which will range from $1,300-$1,500.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte High Band Boosters is holding its seventh annual Moonlight Serenade from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 12, at The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St. The jazz band will be providing entertainment, and a silent auction will take place. Tickets are $30 or two for $50. Money raised will go toward new instruments and music education at Charlotte High. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit silverkingband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.