Marie Hochsprung, founder of the Charlotte High School Leo Club in 2011, pins Skylar Napier as president of the Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, during their installation ceremony held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
Lions Club of Punta Gorda members Robin Olbrys and Judy Barclay chat about details for the upcoming installation ceremony for the Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, and its new officers and members held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
Punta Gorda Lions Club member Bill Ringlestein welcomes members, family, friends and special guests to the installation ceremony for the Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, and its new officers and members held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
The Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club, with their special friends and family chosen to pin the Leo Club members during their installation ceremony held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
Punta Gorda Lions Club member Bill Ringlestein pours the symbolic “The Blood of the Lion” (tomato juice) for Charlotte High School Leo Club members, Whipple Chapter, Angela Sanchez, Oliva Barann and Prim Deetz during the installation ceremony.
The Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club, drink the symbolic “The Blood of the Lion” (tomato juice) during the installation ceremony for the Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, and its new officers and members.
The Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club, pose for a club photo following their installation ceremony held at Ponce De Leon Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY THE LEO CLUB
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE LEO CLUB
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE LEO CLUB
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE LEO CLUB
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE LEO CLUB
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE LEO CLUB
