PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Lions Club held an installation ceremony for the Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, and its new officers and members at Ponce De Leon Park on Saturday.

The new inductees are Skylar Napier, club president; Ashlyn Neice, club vice president; Brianna Terhune, club secretary; and Morgan Black, club historian.


   
