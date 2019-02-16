The Charlotte High School Mock Trial team is heading to the State Mock Trial Competition.
The competition, which will be held in March in Orlando, will be the fifth time Charlotte High School will compete at the state level.
The team which is overseen by faculty coach David Riley consists of students: Patrick Abel, Gavin Towles, and Justis Sisk, Taylor Gerich, Athena Reyes, Emma Giordano, Alicia Foley and Carlye Mahler.
Charlotte High competed Feb. 8 at 20th Judicial Court High School Mock Trial Competition at the courthouse in Naples. The team competed against Lely High School from Naples in the final round, before being named champions.
In other education news...
Port Charlotte High School’s Model United Nations Team competed at Boston University’s International Model United Nations Conference against 102 other schools with more than 1,500 students.
Port Charlotte was named the best delegation of the conference for their performance across all committees.
The team took home these awards during the four-day conference:
Seniors Zoe Ortiz and Noah Reid and sophomore Anthony Bellino won First Place for Best Delegate gavels.
Second-place outstanding delegate awards went to seniors Maddy Odenweller and Marc Johnson, and junior Carson McNamara.
Seniors Vance Herbener, Bana Jarrah, Logan Deveau won third-place honorable mention awards, along with juniors Anna Belevitch and Michelle Bifaretti and sophomores Jordan Gulledge and Jonah Katz.
Senior Megan Corn won a verbal commendation.
Senior Simon Nease took home the best position paper award in his committee.
Meadow Park Elementary, 750 Essex Ave., Port Charlotte, will hold its annual carnival beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22. Guests can play games with teachers, jump in the bounce houses, go through the obstacle course or down the slide, and play basketball with the coach.
Charlotte Technical College’s SkillsUSA team will compete at the state competition in Pensacola from April 7-10.
The team brought home 32 medals from their regional competition Feb. 7 at Manatee Technical College.
