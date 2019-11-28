Thanksgiving reminds many Florida transplants that their families, friends and all things familiar are far away to the north. That makes Thanksgiving a good time to invite over people you may not know, but who are also separated from family. Many churches in the area do this every Thanksgiving. In Punta Gorda, the First United Methodist Church on Marion Avenue has been inviting the community for a free meal for the past 13 years. Church members cooked some say 75, others say 93 turkeys at home and brought them in for serving the public. About 100 volunteered to be servers, cleaners and cooks.
In Port Charlotte, the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church is just in their second year of offering a community Thanksgiving. Over 30 people showed up this year, some church members, some not. That’s twice the number that came last year, so they expect it to grow, even though they are at the edges of Charlotte County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.