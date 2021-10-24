Nick Perdomo enjoys smoking cigars.
His father and grandfather were in the cigar business in Cuba.
One problem: Perdomo loved having a good cigar, but he knew nothing about the process in growing the leaves, adding fillers, etc.
But he learned quickly.
From working out of his garage with his wife Janine, to operating a multi-million dollar industry, he has climbed to ownership of the number three cigar company in the world.
On Oct. 20, Perdomo visited Punta Gorda to see friends who own cigar shops and thank them for their support.
Perdomo’s first stop was at Havana Tranquility Fine Cigar Shop and VIP Club, 25139 Marion Ave. Although Havana Tranquility is a member-only club, they do sell cigars and accessories to the public.
About 25 people attended the event.
“I live in the greatest country in the world,” Perdomo said. “My Cuban family hates communism. Where else can someone like me start small and come this far?”
Havana Tranquility offered deals on cigars — showcasing Perdomo’s 2021 cigar of the year.
“You buy a box, you get eight free cigars,” said Ron Andrews, the club manager.
“Nick is an iconic figure in our industry,” added Dr. Joseph Ravid, owner of Havana Tranquility. “His compassion is unparalleled; he’s truly a wonderful man and I am fortunate enough to call him my friend.”
The next stop on Perdomo’s visit was to Fedora’s Cigar and Wine Bar, 2117 Tamiami Trail, to see his friends and owners Tom Foli and Lisa Pervin.
Nearly 65 people were in attendance to say hello to the cigar king.
Both Foli and Pervin visited Perdomo’s cigar factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.
“We toured it several years ago and it was fascinating,” Pervin said. “From the seed to
the finished product, amazing how they do it.”
As in Havana Tranquility, Perdomo was promoting his 10th anniversary, as well as being voted number one in 2021 by Cigar Journal, Tobacco Business Daily and Cigar Authority.
“I think Nicaragua will bypass Cuba and the Dominican Republic in the next five years in cigar production,” he said.
In addition, Foli and Pervin hosted a wine tasting where participants sampled various wines, to pair them with the cigar they were smoking.
Fedora’s has cultivated a very good clientele since they have owned the business, Pervin said. In six years, they went from selling single sticks to more people purchasing boxes of cigars.
“We offer a great beer and wine selection,” she said. “We have a great inventory of fine cigars as well. We have all the accessories and t-shirts and of course, our Fedora hat selection.
“We want our customers to have a wonder full experience,” she added. “That’s why they keep coming back. Many are our friends. They are important to us.”
For more information on purchasing cigars or becoming a member, call Havana Tranquility at 941-347-8177 or visit havanatranquiliy.com.
Fedora’s can be reached at 941-621-8732 or visit fedorascigarbar.com.
