Dozens of cats and dogs are currently available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.

Cinnamon is a 2-year-old female, large mixed-breed dog who is waiting for a loving home. Call to make an appointment to meet Cinnamon to see if she would be a good match for you and your family.

Frank is a 4-year-old domestic male, long hair, mixed-breed cat. If you’d like to meet Frank, call AWL to make an appointment.

The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.

